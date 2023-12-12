 Himachal Pradesh High Court seeks report on shortage of staff in Rohru hospital : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Himachal Pradesh High Court seeks report on shortage of staff in Rohru hospital

Himachal Pradesh High Court seeks report on shortage of staff in Rohru hospital

Himachal Pradesh High Court seeks report on shortage of staff in Rohru hospital

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Vijay Arora

Shimla, December 11

Expressing serious concern on the issue of shortage of medical staff in Rohru Hospital, the HP High Court today directed the Director Health Services to file a status report by December 19 explaining therein the dilatory tactics of the state in regard to filling of such vacancies.

Why the delay in filling posts?

We fail to understand why the process of filling 33 vacancies in the Civil Hospital, Rohru, should wait till March 2024, as it is not that illnesses will get postponed and nobody will fall ill till that time. — HP High Court

In the status report, it was stated that 13 posts out of 33 posts of staff nurses have to be filled from the waiting panel drawn up by the HP State Public Service Commission and the remaining 20 posts to be filled on batchwise basis.

After perusing the same, division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua observed that “the same statement had been made in the status report filed on October, 10, 2023, but in the intervening period of two months, nothing appears to have been done in the Health Department.”

Taking a tough stand on this issue, the court further observed that “We fail to understand why the process of filling up of 33 vacancies in the Civil Hospital, Rohru, should wait till March 2024, since it is not the case that illnesses will get postponed after March 2024, and nobody will fall ill in the intervening period.”

The court passed this order on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as Public Interest Litigation on the basis of a news item published in a newspaper regarding shortage of para-medical staff in Civil Hospital, Rohru.

It was reported in the news item stated that about 400-500 people visit Civil Hospital Rohru, everyday but due to paucity of para-medical staff, patients are constrained to wander for medication. The news item reported that out of 31 posts of nurses, 17 are lying vacant and likewise out of nine posts of pharmacists only three posts have been filled up. It was further reported, if someone goes on leave, the doctors have to discharge the duty of para-medical staff.

The people of the vicinity have apprised the local MLA about the situation but no action has been taken to fill up the vacant posts by the Health Department. There is resentment amongst the people.

#Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

2
Diaspora

Sikh couple from India shot dead in possible case of mistaken identity: Canadian police

3
Himachal

'1-min traffic plan' reintroduced in Shimla to tackle tourist rush

4
India

Shivraj Singh Chouhan out, BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM; Narendra Tomar to be Assembly Speaker

5
Punjab

Congress Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Bittu raises issue of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's extradition during Zero Hour

6
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

7
India

I-T raids on Odisha distillery enter 6th day, Rs 353 crore recovered so far

8
India

Mother paraded naked, tied to pole and beaten after son elopes with girl in Karnataka

9
India

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha

10
India

Couple kills hotelier, girlfriend over 'forced' extra-marital affair in Indore

Don't Miss

View All
Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

Top News

Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K

Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K Supreme Court upholds Centre’s decision on J&K

Verdict on ‘expected lines’, Kashmir Valley calm

Verdict on ‘expected lines’, Kashmir Valley calm

J&K didn’t retain ‘sovereignty’ after accession to India

J&K didn’t retain ‘sovereignty’ after accession to India

Apex court declares J&K Constitution ‘inoperative, redundan...

OBC face Mohan Yadav set to take over reins of MP

OBC face Mohan Yadav set to take over reins of MP

SC leader Devda, MLA Shukla chosen Dy CMs | Ex-Agriculture M...

Student leader to MP CM, rise of Hindutva poster boy

Student leader to MP CM, rise of Hindutva poster boy


Cities

View All

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

1,44,389 kids given polio drops

AISSF writes to film board over scenes from film ‘Animal’

Guru Nanak Dev University to have community radio soon

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

22-year-old Chandigarh student ends life in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

25 days on, patient injected by imposter succumbs at PGI

UPSC aspirant arrested with 236-gm charas

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

Jawaharlal Nehru University bans protests within 100 metres of academic buildings

Mercury dips in Capital

3 members of family killed in road accident

3 members of family killed in Nawanshahr road accident

Jalandhar: Labour unions, Latifpura oustees gherao minister's residence

KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

Pulse Polio Campaign in Punjab: 14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP