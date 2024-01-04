Himachal Pradesh High Court stays grant of ST status to Hattee community of Sirmaur

Shimla, January 4

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday stayed the grant of Scheduled Tribe status to 1.6 lakh Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmaur district.

The state government had on January 1 issued the notification in this regard.

The state government had issued the notification following clarification from the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs regarding the exclusion of scheduled caste community from this order. The SC community had opposed their inclusion in the grant of the ST status.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Sirmaur