Shimla, January 4
The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday stayed the grant of Scheduled Tribe status to 1.6 lakh Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmaur district.
The state government had on January 1 issued the notification in this regard.
The state government had issued the notification following clarification from the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs regarding the exclusion of scheduled caste community from this order. The SC community had opposed their inclusion in the grant of the ST status.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Done and dusted in 2 days! India level series with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 'shortest' Test ever
Shortest Test match ever in terms of overs bowled, betters p...
ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal says his biggest str...
Himachal Pradesh High Court stays grant of ST status to Hattee community of Sirmaur
The state government had on January 1 issued the notificatio...
Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness
Judge sends Bholath MLA in one-day police remand
8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR
Rules that the continuation of criminal proceedings would am...