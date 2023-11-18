Shimla, November 18
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has stayed the takeover of high-end Hotel Wildflower Hall by the state government.
The Himachal Government had earlier moved the High Court for execution of the arbitration order in its favour.
The colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall is being run by the Oberoi group.
The state government took over the hotel on Saturday, putting an end to over two-decade-old legal dispute. A government spokesperson said the takeover of the hotel had been done as per the High Court order. He added that the Oberoi group owed almost Rs 120 crore to the state government and the matter had been in arbitration with the final order coming in favour of the government.
Government officials, however, clarified that the hotel would continue to run with the same staff and no inconvenience would be caused to guests staying there.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on quota in private jobs
The high court decision has come as a setback to the JJP
Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don’t take action
Deepfakes refer to synthetic or doctored media that is digit...
Centre orders removal of GRAP Stage-IV curbs in Delhi-NCR after air quality improves
City’s 24-hour average AQI improves from 405 on Friday to 31...
Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall
The high-end hotel is being run by Oberoi group
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues