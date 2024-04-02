Himachal Pradesh High Court: Work out modalities of plastic waste segregation and processing

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, April 1

With a view to save environment from plastic waste, the HP High Court has directed all producers, importers/brand owners (PIBOs) to submit the detail of the plastic waste generated from their product in the state with HP State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB).

A division bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja further directed the PIBOs to collaborate with the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and gram panchayats through waste management agencies and work out the modalities of effective collection, segregation and processing of plastic waste through registered Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs) in the state. A detailed report in this regard would be submitted to HPSPCB within one month.

During the course of hearing, it was brought to the notice of the court that land for Solid Waste Management (SWM) facility is not available with the maximum ULBs of the state. On this, the court directed the state government to take immediate steps for making available these facilities and file a status report on the next date of hearing.

While passing these directions, the court observed, “We would impress upon the state government to empower the local bodies to levy solid waste management charges upon tourists at the entry point to make the solid waste management services sustainable.”

The court further directed the ULBs to deploy sufficient manpower for ensuring 100 per cent segregation and collection. It further directed the Chief Secretary to convene a meeting of the Secretary, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) along with Municipal Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations and the Secretaries of the Municipal Councils and ensure that adequate manpower is provided to these Municipal Authorities for which the non-availability of finance will be no excuse.

The court directed the Chief Secretary to file its compliance affidavit on or before May 6, 2024. It also directed the Pollution Control Board, Director (Urban Development), District Magistrate, Shimla and Commissioners Municipal Corporations to file their action taken report by the next date of hearing and listed the matter for further compliance on May 6.

The court passed this order on petitions highlighting the issue of non-implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules.

