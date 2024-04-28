Himachal Pradesh industrialists protest against Punjab Govt

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 27

Protesting over delay in construction of a new bridge in the bordering Dabhota village, the industrialists of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) staged a dharna near here today. The protesters said the Punjab Government failed to construct a new bridge after it was washed away during floods last year and they had been facing difficulties in transporting their goods.

The protesters said a pathway was carved out in the river by locals, but it would submerge during the monsoon.

Himachal Pradesh Small Scale Industry Union president Chiranjiv Thakur said it was surprising that the Punjab Government avoided constructing the bridge even after 10 months. In absence of it, they had to take their trucks through long routes.

In case the bridge is not constructed, they would gherao the office of Deputy Commissioner in Ropar, said the protesters. However, the dharna was lifted after few hours when the authorities assured the protesters of giving a hearing in this regard. Anandpur Sahib SDM Rajpal Singh Sekhon said a meeting with the protesters would be held on Monday.

