Himachal Pradesh LIVE Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

Kangra to be developed as tourism capital; casualty wards in all medical colleges to be upgraded to emergency medicine dept

HP-BUDGET Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presents FY24 budget. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 17

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday presented the first annual budget in his tenure for the financial year 2023-24 in the state assembly.

The chief minister announced that Himachal Pradesh will be made the model state for adopting electrical vehicles in the state's public transport.

In order to boost tourism, Sikhu said that Kangra district will be developed as the tourist capital and all 12 districts will be connected with heliport facility in the next one year.

The growth of state's GDP has remained sluggish during 2022-23 and dropped to 6.4 per cent as compared to 7.6 per cent growth recorded in 2021-22.

13:28 17 Mar
Cow cess of Rs 10 on sale of liquor bottles

CM says cow cess of Rs 10/bottle to be imposed on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum
12:59 17 Mar
MNREGA daily wages raised from Rs 212 to 240

Honorarium for Panchayat representatives, urban local bodies hiked; MNREGA daily wages raised from Rs 212 to 240
12:37 17 Mar
New Horticulture policy

New Horticulture policy would be brought to save the horticulturist from the clutches of middlemen, says Himachal CM.
12:34 17 Mar
80 per cent subsidy for fish farming

Fish Farming will be promoted and 80 per cent subsidy will be given on setting up of fish ponds. CM says this had been done based on a survey and trout farming will be promoted to supplement farmers income.
12:33 17 Mar
Rs 1,916 crore for the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

CM announces Rs 1,916 crore for the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department.
12:02 17 Mar
Loan on 2 pc interest for farmers

Farmers and their groups will be provided loan on two per cent interest for starting start ups. He announces Rs 500 crore Him Ganga scheme for providing appropriate milk rate to the farmers.
12:01 17 Mar
Bill to be brought to check drug menace

To check drug menace, a campaign will be launched and laws will be made stringent and a Bill will be brought in the assembly.  He said Rs 2,233 crore would be spent on the social sector and new 40,000 social security pensions will be given.
11:55 17 Mar
Rs 25,000 to girl students to buy electric scooties

He said Rs 25,000 would be provided to 20,000 girl students to buy electric scooties.
11:54 17 Mar
Rs 1.50 lakh for woman under CM Vidhva and Ekal Nari Awas Yojna

CM Sukhu says all orphan will be called children of the state. He said Rs 1.50 lakh would be provided to 7,000 women for making house under CM Vidhva and Ekal Nari Awas Yojna.
11:52 17 Mar
Rs 8828 crore for Education

In every senior secondary school, a library will be set up, 10,000 meritorious students will be given tablets. CM allocates of Rs 8828 crore for Education sector in the budget.

He said Rs 416 crore will be spent on providing Rs 1,500 monthly financial help to women between 18 to 60 years as committed by the Congress in its guarantees.

 
11:50 17 Mar
Rs 300 cr for Government Rajiv Day Model School

Coming to the Education sector, he said thrust will on quality as 3148 schools, which is 30 per cent of total schools. He announces one Government Rajiv Day Model School in every assembly segment at a cost of Rs 300 crore.
11:49 17 Mar
Rs 3,139 crore for Health sector

In the health sector, CM says Rs 100 crore will be spent on undertaking robotic surgery at all the six medical colleges. One Model Health Institution will be set up on each assembly constituency. He said PET scan facility will be set up in every medical college and nursing colleges would be set up in Chamba, Nahan and Hamirpur medical colleges.

CM announces allocation of Rs 3139 crore for the Health sector.
11:41 17 Mar
Kangra to be developed as tourism capital

He says Kangra will be developed as tourism capital and a golf course and shikara and cruise will operated.

He said a zoo will be set up at Bankhandi in Kangra at a cost of Rs 300 crore.
11:40 17 Mar
Rs 1,000 cr for extension of Gaggal airport

CM says the priority of the government is to promote tourism and expansion of airports will be priority. He said the Centre had not released the provision of Rs 1,000 crore for Mandi airport and Rs 400 crore for Gaggal airport as per recommendations of the 15 Finance Commission.

He announces Rs 1,000 crore for extension of Gaggal airport runway. He announced Rs 30 crore for setting up of heliports in every district.
11:39 17 Mar
Rs 1,000 crore for Green state

To develop HP as Green State, thrust will be to reduce carbon emissions and 1,500 diesel buses of HRTC will be replaced with electric buses for which a provision has been made for Rs 1,000 crore.

Sukhu said HP will be developed as Green Hydrogen economy and the government will formulate a policy for green hydrogen.
11:37 17 Mar
50 lakh subsidy for e-bus and e-truck

CM announces Rs 50 lakh subsidy to Himachali youth to purchase e-bus and e- truck.
11:37 17 Mar
Green state by 2026

CM says Himachal will be developed as a Green state by 2026 and two panchayats will be developed as Green Panchayt. He said thrust will be on tapping 500 MW will be developed and HP will be developed as model electric vehicle state and six green corridors will be develop to reduce emissions.
11:35 17 Mar
Old pension scheme

CM says the Congress government would restore the old pension scheme, benefitting 1.36 lakh employees. He urged opposition to urge Centre to release the Rs 8,000 crore lying with it as NPS contribution.
11:34 17 Mar
BJP MLA’s enter the House wearing black bands

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presents the budget proposals for the financial year 2022-23 amidst thumping of tables by treasury benches. Opposition BJP MLA’s enter the House wearing black bands
11:33 17 Mar
CM starts Budget speech by quoting Lord Krishna

Sukhu starts Budget speech by quoting Lord Krishna Sukhu starts Budget speech by quoting Lord Krishna about performing responsibilities.

Thanking the people of the state for giving mandate to the Congress, he cites difficult financial situation as the biggest challenge.

“We inherited a huge debt burden and Rs 10,000 crores arrears due to employees.” He said the reduction in GST receipts would impact the economy adversely.

“It is because of this huge debt burden that each citizen bears a debt of Rs 92,833,” he said.

 

