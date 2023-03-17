Himachal Pradesh LIVE Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 17

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday presented the first annual budget in his tenure for the financial year 2023-24 in the state assembly.

The chief minister announced that Himachal Pradesh will be made the model state for adopting electrical vehicles in the state's public transport.

In order to boost tourism, Sikhu said that Kangra district will be developed as the tourist capital and all 12 districts will be connected with heliport facility in the next one year.

The growth of state's GDP has remained sluggish during 2022-23 and dropped to 6.4 per cent as compared to 7.6 per cent growth recorded in 2021-22.

#drug menace #Kangra #Shimla #sukhwinder singh sukhu