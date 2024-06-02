Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 1

Even as most exit polls predicted a repeat of the BJP’s resounding victory in 2014 and 2019, when it won all four Lok Sabha seats, the Congress remains optimistic about its prospects in Mandi and Shimla constituencies.

Although there is a 4 per cent fall in the voter turnout since 2019 — 68 per cent as compared to 72.42 per cent five years ago — the BJP is confident of retaining all four seats. A major dip in the polling percentages in five of the six Assembly segments where the bypolls were held simultaneously is keeping the candidates on tenterhooks.

People wait to cast their vote at a polling station near Palampur. PTI

The BJP is upbeat and confident of winning Mandi, from where actress Kangana Ranaut is contesting and which saw a heavy turnout of 72.32 per cent. The optimism stems from the highest polling of 78.28 per in Seraj, represented by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, followed by 77.47 per cent in Nachan and 76.80 per cent in Balh. Rampur, home town of Vikramaditya, recorded 74.03 per cent.

Congress leaders are hopeful of wresting its bastion of Shimla seat with a voter turnout of 71.26 per cent, while Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur is confident of a fifth consecutive win from Hamirpur.

The voter turnout for the four Lok Sabha segments has registered a decline of 4.42 per cent as compared to the last polls in 2019 with 72.42 per cent polling, though the figure is likely to go up since the data is only up till 5pm. The elections will decide the fate of four-time MP Anurag Thakur (Hamirpur), Congress leader Anand Sharma (Kangra) and actress Kangana Ranaut and Vikramaditya Singh, both from Mandi.

A high voter turnout of 74.09 per cent was recorded for the Lahaul-Spiti Assembly bypoll, while the lowest percentage of 50.0 was in Barsar as compared to 72.29 in 2022 poll, followed by 63 per cent in Sujanpur as compared to 74.12 per cent in 2022.

With the Congress giving the tag of turncoats to its six rebel MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, ID Lakhanpal, Ravi Thakur, Devender Bhutto and Chaitanaya Sharma, the outcome of bypolls will determine their political survival.

