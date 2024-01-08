 Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh to attend Ram temple consecration : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh to attend Ram temple consecration

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh to attend Ram temple consecration

Says he has already apprised Chief Minister Sukhu of his plans

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh to attend Ram temple consecration

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh. File



PTI

Shimla, January 8

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday said he will attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, making his stand clear even as top Congress leaders are yet to take a call on the January 22 event.

The Public Works Department Minister, who is the son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and state party chief Pratibha Singh, thanked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for the invitation to attend Ram Lalla’s ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony.

“This is not a political issue and I consider myself fortunate to be among the few invitees from Himachal Pradesh and thank the RSS and VHP for giving this honour to me and my family,” Singh told reporters here.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of this historic day and as a Hindu having faith in the dev samaj, it is my responsibility to be present on the occasion and witness the pran pratishtha of Lord Ram,” he added.

On Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he will soon take a decision on whether he will attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

Kharge, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have been invited for the event.

Singh had, on January 4, said he would visit the Ram temple according to his “convenience”.

Informing that he has received an invitation, Singh had said he has already apprised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of his plans.

“I come from a devout Hindu family and my visit to the temple has nothing to do with politics. I have stated on record that our beliefs have nothing to do with any political ideology and this is a matter of deep faith for me and my family. I would definitely visit the Ram temple,” the Congress leader had said.

Asked about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda’s claim that his party would win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh with a bigger margin this time, Singh said the former is a national leader and has every right to make claims about his party’s poll preparations.

He asserted that the Congress is fully geared up to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of the Chief Minister and the state party chief.

“So far, we have not taken the swords out of the scabbards and all the weapons will be used to shed blood when the time comes,” Singh said in a lighter vein.

Referring to the arrangements for the snow season, the PWD Minister said calcium chloride would be sprinkled on the roads to clear the snow.

Calcium chloride, a crystalline white-colour ionic salt made up of calcium and chlorine, melts snow on immediate contact, he said, adding that the process is economical as the cost per kilometre is Rs 500 on a single lane.

For this, the state government has set up a plant of calcium chloride and brine in Shimla from where the material would be supplied and subsequently, the process would be replicated in 12 divisions of the hill state prone to heavy snowfall.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

2
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

4
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

5
Bathinda

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks governor for giving assent to 3 bills passed by state assembly in November

7
World

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term as her Awami League wins two-thirds majority in polls

8
India

3 criminal laws framed with spirit of ‘citizen first, dignity first and justice first’: PM Modi

9
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

10
Bathinda

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

Top News

Supreme Court quashes Gujarat's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts involved in rape of Bilkis Bano, murder of her family

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

The Bench directs the 11 convicts to surrender and go back t...

Maldivian envoy summoned amid India-Maldives diplomatic row

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

The Indian High Commissioner meets Ali Naseer Mohamed, the A...

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid India-Maldives row

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur assembly election to Rupinder Singh Koonar of Congress

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

According to the Chief Electoral Office, Koonar bagged 94,95...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Designated stops for auto-rickshaws can prevent frequent traffic snarls, say Amritsar residents

38 spools of banned kite string seized, one arrested, another absconding

Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Passenger footfall reached all-time high at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in November 2023

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

Chandigarh: CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Fog continues to hit flight schedule at Mohali airport

Congress, AAP hold talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi; decide to meet again

Congress, AAP hold talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi; decide to meet again

Israel embassy probe: No fingerprints found on threat letter, say Delhi Police sources

Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in excise policy ‘scam’

AAP leaders file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

20 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city wakes up to cold morning with min temp at 5.3 degrees Celsius

Major setback for Improvement Trust

Major setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Health Dept issues advisory amid cold wave

Kin tightlipped over probe into DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Employees march towards Punjab minister’s residence

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated