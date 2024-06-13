Himachal Pradesh office-bearers of ABVP appointed

Shimla, June 12
Dhandev Thakur has been appointed the Himachal Pradesh state organisational secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), while Gaurav Attri has been appointed the north regional organisational secretary of the ABVP. They were appointed during the ABVP’s national executive council meeting in Surat from June 6 to 9. As many as 368 members of the ABVP from all over the country participated in the meeting. During the meeting, five proposals related to the education sector were passed. Discussions were held on various subjects, including the current national outlook, educational perspective and environment and expectations from the new government.
