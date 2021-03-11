Himachal Pradesh Police job aspirants were tutored in Chandigarh day before examination

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 14

The members of the gang involved in leaking the Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment test question paper are learnt to have tutored aspirants at various places near Chandigarh on March 26, a day before the examination was conducted.

Constable paper leak

  • Several batches comprising 15 to 20 aspirants were tutored for two hours each
  • Sessions held in Ramgarh, Zirakpur and Manimajra from 2 pm (March 26) to 2 am
  • Those from faraway places in Kangra district provided the answer key earlier

Sources in probe teams said several batches of 15 to 20 aspirants were tutored for about two hours each at places such as Ramgarh, Zirakpur and Manimajra. The tutoring began at 2 pm and lasted post midnight till 2 am (March 27), following which the aspirants left for their native districts, including Solan, Una and Sirmaur, to appear in the examination. Questions and answers were shared verbally and no written question paper was provided. Those from faraway places in Kangra were provided the answer key to questions earlier.

A majority of the aspirants received WhatsApp calls from the middlemen, who were reportedly involved in earlier cases of paper leak in the state, said officials. A few government employees are also learnt to be under the scanner. The sources said police investigations and the questioning of middlemen had so far failed to reach to the case kingpin. The moot question remains who provided candidates’ details to the paper leak gang. Apart from the police officials involved in the printing of the question papers, the role of the printing press too is under lens. The candidates whose cell phone location was found around the Tricity before the written exam of March 27 were being interrogated. It has come to light that some aspirants had even destroyed their cell phones in a bid to destroy evidence, said sources.

Securing details of WhatsApp calls has also become a Herculean task for the police in cases where only internet calling was done to contact the candidates. At least two candidates from Solan, four from Sirmaur and seven from Nalagarh were under the scanner, the sources added.

