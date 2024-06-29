Himachal Pradesh police rated high for quick verification for passports

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 28

The Himachal Pradesh Police have been adjudged as one of the three best states/union territories for getting police verification done for the issuance of passports by the Ministry of External Affairs for 2023-24.

The state police have brought down the time for police verification to 24 hours. Since 2021, the time for police verification has been one day. The other two states among the top three are Delhi and Chandigarh, which are basically city-states and police verification is relatively less time consuming compared to Himachal Pradesh.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has awarded the ‘Certificate of Recognition’ to the Himachal Pradesh Police at a function in New Delhi. Passports are issued on the basis of police verification reports by the Regional Passport Office.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla