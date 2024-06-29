Himachal Pradesh police rated high for quick verification for passports

Shimla, June 28
The Himachal Pradesh Police have been adjudged as one of the three best states/union territories for getting police verification done for the issuance of passports by the Ministry of External Affairs for 2023-24.
The state police have brought down the time for police verification to 24 hours. Since 2021, the time for police verification has been one day. The other two states among the top three are Delhi and Chandigarh, which are basically city-states and police verification is relatively less time consuming compared to Himachal Pradesh.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has awarded the ‘Certificate of Recognition’ to the Himachal Pradesh Police at a function in New Delhi. Passports are issued on the basis of police verification reports by the Regional Passport Office.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul