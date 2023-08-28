Himachal Pradesh rain: Krishna Nagar area in Shimla town declared containment zone

PTI

Shimla, August 28

The landslide-hit Krishna Nagar area of Shimla town, where a slaughterhouse was buried under debris leaving several animals dead, has been declared a containment zone in view of the risk of spread of disease.

Two persons were killed in the landslide on August 15 in which eight houses, including some makeshift ones, were razed to the ground besides the slaughterhouse.

About 500 square metre area in the vicinity of the slaughterhouse has been declared a containment zone, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi told PTI.

Restrictions had been imposed on the movement in the area and the residents living near the slaughterhouse and downstream have been asked to avoid using water from the sources coming from the drain near the slaughterhouse, officials said.

Teams of officials from the Animal Husbandry Department and Shimla Municipal Corporation had visited the site and chemicals, disinfectants and bleaching powder had been sprayed to prevent spread of any disease as the animals are decaying, Mayor Surinder Chauhan said.

“We are waiting for the soil (mud) to get dry to remove the debris as use of heavy machinery for removing moisture-laden soil could endanger the houses above in Krishna Nagar locality,” he said and added the debris would be removed soon.

The district authorities had evacuated the people living in endangered houses while a large number of people had themselves shifted to safer places.

#Shimla