Himachal Pradesh recorded 40% rain in just two spells

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, October 1

The state received nearly 40 per cent of the total rain (884.8 mm) in just two spells spread over nine days this monsoon.

While the first spell of the extremely heavy rains from July 8 to 12 saw a precipitation of 224.1 mm, the second spell from August 11 to 14 accounted for 111.9 mm. The cumulative rainfall in these two spells, which caused massive damage in the state, amounts to 336 mm out of the total 884.8 mm. Overall, the state recorded 20 per cent surplus rainfall this monsoon.

“It’s very rare to have around 40 per cent of the total monsoon rains in just one or two spells. Apart from the amount of rain, the intensity, too, was very high during these two spells. This explains the damage caused in the state during these two spells,” said Surender Paul, director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

The total rainfall logged by the state this monsoon is the third highest over the past 20 years. The highest precipitation from 2000 onwards was recorded in 2018 with 927 mm rainfall, followed by 885.5 mm in 2018. Meanwhile, the month of July received the highest rainfall over the past four decades. In July, the state recorded 448.9 mm rain against the normal rainfall of 255.9mm. “It’s the highest rainfall the state has witnessed in July since 1980,” said Paul.

Besides, as many as 10 all-time 24-hour rainfall records were broken this monsoon. While as many as seven records were broken in July, three were broken in August. Also, the weather department recorded 52 incidents of cloudbursts across the state, with Kullu district recording the highest 26 incidents, followed by Shimla district with eight cloudburst incidents.

As per the weather department, monsoon has withdrawn from the districts of Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur and most parts of Kangra, Mandi and Shimla. The department expects monsoon to withdraw in the next couple of days from the remaining parts of the state as well.

#Monsoon #Shimla