Himachal Pradesh sees 7-fold rise in landslips in 3 years

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, February 22
The number of major landslide incidents in Himachal Pradesh has increased sharply over the last three years, rising from 16 in 2020 to 100 in 2021 and 117 in 2022.
A disaster management official attributed the spike to weather conditions and development activities. “As compared to 2020, the state recorded higher rainfall in 2021 and 2022. Besides, the increasing development activities could be another reason behind the high number of landslides,” said Sudesh Mokhta, Director, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).
Incidentally, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) had identified 17,120 sites prone to landslide in Himachal in 2021. The SDMA pruned down the list to 675 sites on the basis of their location to critical infrastructure and habitations for immediate intervention.
“Our teams analysed and interpreted the GSI data and prioritised these 675 sites for intervention. Ahead of monsoon last year, we shared the locations of these sites with DCs and asked them to take remedial measures at their level. The DCs deployed manpower at these sites and improved drainage through additional funds provided to them,” said Mokhta.
Besides, 30 early warning systems had been installed in landslide-prone Kangra, Mandi and Kinnaur districts, which resulted in reduced loss of life and property last year, said Mokhta.
The state government has also roped in the GSI for a pilot project in Kinnaur for mitigating landslide incidents. “The GSI has analysed 12 landslide-prone sites in Kinnaur. They have prepared a DPR focusing on the measures to mitigate landslides. Now, the GSI teams are mapping the entire district and are likely to complete it by year-end,” said Mokhta.
