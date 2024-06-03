Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan



Shimla, June 3

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Monday accepted the resignation of three Independent MLAs who had had voted along with six rebel Congress legislators in favour of the BJP candidate in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.

"Resignations have been accepted and these three MLAs cease to be members of the 14th Vidhan Sabha with immediate effect," said Pathania.

Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh) had voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections along with six Congress rebels.

The three MLAs resigned from the assembly on March 22 but the speaker did not accept their resignations, saying that he had received a representation from the Congress legislative party that they had resigned under duress and not voluntarily.

With this, the strength of the house has been reduced to 59.

The Congress has 34 legislators, BJP 25, while the results of six assembly bypolls are awaited.

The three MLA’s had joined the BJP on March 23, the very next day after submitting their resignation.

“They cease to be MLAs of the 14 th assembly,” said Pathania.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kuldeep Singh Pathania #Rajya Sabha #Shimla