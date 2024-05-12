Himachal Pradesh Speaker posts case of three Ind MLAs for final hearing

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 11

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has posted the matter related to the resignations of three Independent MLAs for final hearing and order. He’s likely to pronounce his order towards the end of this month or the first week of June.

Congress legislator Jagat Singh Negi has filed a petition with the Speaker against the three Independent MLAs alleging the three MLAs had violated the anti-defection law by joining the BJP even before their resignations were accepted. When the three MLAs did not appear before the Speaker today, Pathania said that the MLAs would be given a final chance to present their side in the last hearing.

The Speaker said that the Independent MLAs had admitted that they joined the BJP before their resignations were accepted. “The Constitution does not allow this. The Independent MLAs can’t join any political party,” added Pathania.

He said that it seemed that the MLAs were under some kind of temptation or pressure as they remained together for a month after voting in the Rajya Sabha elections and, while resigning, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP leaders were present with them. “In view of this, it was necessary to investigate the matter,” he added.

The three MLAs — Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, KL Thakur from Nalagarh and Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur — had resigned from their posts on March 22. On March 23, they joined the BJP in Delhi.

