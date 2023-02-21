Following paper leak, state govt dissolves Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission

Subhash Rajta

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 21

Taking a strict view of the Junior Office Assistant (IT) paper leak, the government on Tuesday dissolved the suspended Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission would take over the functions of the staff selection commission.

The staff selection commission was suspended on December 26 after the JOA (IT) paper was leaked.

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested six persons — a woman posted as senior office assistant in the secrecy branch of the HPSSC, her son, a tout and three candidates, who had allegedly purchased the question paper.

Sources said the Vigilance Bureau acted on a complaint that the JOA (IT) paper was being sold for Rs 2.5 lakh. The accused HPSSC woman employee’s son allegedly asked the complainant to come to their residence along with tout Sanjay, alias Sanjeev, and bring Rs 2.5 lakh. However, the Vigilance team led by Additional SP Renu Sharma arrested the accused HPSSC official and five others from her residence and seized Rs 2.5 lakh and the question paper.