Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 31

With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) simplifying the process for grant of heliport licence, the Himachal Pradesh Government is planning to set up one in Chandigarh connecting all heliports in the hill state.

The Chandigarh heliport, said sources, would serve as a base for all heliports in Himachal. The move is expected to boost tourism, which is the mainstay of the state’s economy. The government would also set up heliports in all 12 districts and upgrade facilities in the districts that already had one, said an official.

“Poor aerial connectivity has been one of the major hindrances in tourism promotion in Himachal, which has only three airports at Bhuntar (Kullu), Gaggal (Kangra) and Jubbarhatti (near Shimla). The government plans to connect all 12 districts with heli-taxi service,” said the official.

Before the regulator DGCA simplified the process, applicants had to seek an NOC (no objection certificate) from five organisations— Union Ministries of Home, Defence, Environment and Forest, Airports Authority of India and the local administration. “The government is planning to have a dedicated mega heliport in Chandigarh, which will provide connectivity to all districts of Himachal. It will have more facilities than those available at the Chandigarh airport for heli-taxis,” said Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh.

He said the Chandigarh heliport would facilitate the tourists to reach their preferred destinations in Himachal. “Every year, lakhs of tourists visit Manali and other parts of Himachal and the numbers have been increasing with time. The tourism sector is bound to get a fillip with the construction of the heliport and regular operations by heli-taxis,” he said.

Giving wing to tourism