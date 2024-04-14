Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy snow, rain

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 13

Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive heavy snowfall and rain, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in the next three days. The state’s Weather Department has issued an orange weather alert for April 14 and 15 and yellow weather alert for April 16.

According to the Weather Department, heavy snow and rain will occur at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on Sunday. Similarly, heavy snowfall and rain is expected at isolated places in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu on Monday.

It could lead to disruptions of essential services like water supply, electricity, communications and other related services. Heavy rainfall may cause landslides, falling of boulders, mudslides and blocking of roads, according to the weather alert.

Orchardists have been advised to use hail nets or hail caps to protect their orchards from mechanical damage.

Meanwhile, weather was dry throughout Himachal today and no major change in minimum and maximum temperatures was witnessed in the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 24.2°C, Dharamshala 29.4°C, Solan 30.4°C, Manali 24.2°C, Bilaspur 34.9°C, Hamirpur 32.4°C, Kufri 17.3°C, Narkanda 18.2°C, Reckongpeo 24.6°C, Una 33.8°C and Mandi 32.2°C.

The maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Dhaula kuan in Sirmaur district at 35.8°C while the lowest temperature across the state was recorded at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti which was 0.8°C.

