Himachal Pradesh tops in drinking water quality: Survey

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 1

Himachal has again got the top ranking in the drinking water quality, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said here today.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would present the award on Gandhi Jyanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas on Sunday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

During a comprehensive survey of tap functionality, the state had been ranked first in the quality of drinking water service delivery. Last year too, the state had secured the top position in water quality and tap functionality in a similar survey, he said.

The minister said the state was continuously getting the full financial support from the Centre for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The Centre had made a financial provision of Rs 1,344.94 crore for the state this year and released the second instalment of Rs 336.23 crore on September 30. He said the Centre and state government had provided Rs 3,820.61 crore under the JJM.

He said in view of the excellent work, the Centre had also released an incentive amount of Rs 1,028.43 crore to the state in three years. He said water connections had been provided to all households of 15,300 villages of 2,551 panchayats in 21 blocks of four districts.

Ranked first last year too