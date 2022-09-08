Himachal Pradesh tops in north in recovery of missing, abducted persons

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 7

Himachal Pradesh is number one in north India and second in the nation in the recovery of kidnapped, abducted and missing persons.

As per the data published in Crime in India-2021 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), New Delhi, 430 cases of kidnapping or abduction were registered in Himachal in 2021, as compared to 343 cases registered in 2020 and 455 cases in 2019. The percentage of recovery of kidnapped or abducted persons in the state in 2021 was 85.4 as against the national average of 50.8.

Himachal Pradesh has been placed at the second position after Odisha in the nation in the recovery of kidnapped or abducted persons. The recovery percentage in Haryana was 78.9, Punjab 42.9, UP 50, Uttarakhand 5.5, Chandigarh 41.2, Delhi 34.7 and J&K 55.8.

During 2021, a total of 440 persons were kidnapped or abducted whereas 88 persons kidnapped or abducted in 2020 remained untraced. Of the total 528 victims, 403 were minor (male 67, female 336) and 37 adults (male 16, female 21) while 451 persons were recovered.

Himachal has also been ranked at number one in north India in tracing missing persons, including children. As per the NCRB data, 444 children were reported missing in 2021 whereas 100 children, who went missing in the previous year, remained untraced.

Of total 544 missing children, 456 were traced in 2021, taking the recovery percentage to 83.8 against the national average of 63.3. Himachal has been placed at the sixth position with a percentage of 83.3 in tracing missing children after Kerala (93.3), Nagaland and Telangana (86.2), Tripura (85.2) and Meghalaya (84.5). However, its recovery rate is the highest in north India compared to the recovery percentage in Haryana (57.6), Punjab (22.7), Delhi (48.6), Chandigarh (33.8), Uttarakhand (68.8), Uttar Pradesh (52.2), and Jammu and Kashmir (33.2).

During 2021, a total of 2,203 persons were reported missing and 1,497 persons, who went missing in the previous year, remained untraced. Of total 3,700 missing persons, 2,308 were recovered in 2021.

Recovery Rate 85%

The percentage of recovery of kidnapped or abducted persons in the state in 2021 was 85.4 as against the national average of 50.8.

#Shimla