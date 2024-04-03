Himachal Pradesh University extends last date for PhD admissions

Shimla, April 2
Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has extended the last date for submitting the online applications for admission to PhD via the entrance examination for the 2023-24 session to April 10. The Dean of Studies, BK Shivram, has issued a notification regarding the extension of the last date.
The university will soon announce the date of the entrance examination and the students have been advised to keep tabs on the university’s official websites i.e. www.hpuniv.ac.in and www.admissions.hpushimla.in. Additionally, the candidates have also been advised to contact the university at 0177-2833648 for any enquiry related to filling forms online.
This year, the university has decided to conduct a written test of 80 marks for admission to the PhD programme. The general category candidates will have to secure 50 per cent marks to qualify the exam while the candidates under the reserved categories will have to secure at least 45 per cent marks for admission.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued
7.2 magnitude quake shakes Taiwan, damages buildings
‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh
In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...