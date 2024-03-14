Himachal Pradesh University grants special chance to UG students

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has granted a special chance to final-year students of undergraduate courses, including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) Bachelor of Commerce (B Com) and Shastri, of the academic session 2018-19.

A notification regarding this order has also been issued by the university. As per the notification, the Executive Council of the university, in its meeting held on February 22, had decided that one more special chance will be granted to the students who could not complete their degree in five years. These students will have to pay a fee of Rs 10,000 in order to appear in the exams.

Further, the university has also granted a special chance to the students of Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) course for the Academic Session 2014-15 to 2019-20 who could not complete their degree in five years. Such students will have to pay a fee of Rs 20,000 per semester.

The examination for BA, BSc, B.Com and Shastri third/final year students will be conducted in April 2024 while the odd semester BCA examination will be conducted in October 2024 and examinations of even semesters will be conducted in April 2025.

