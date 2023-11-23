Himachal Pradesh University hosts lecture on Chinese strategic thinking

Shimla, November 22
The Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), organised a collaborative lecture on ‘Chinese Strategic Culture and Chinese Thinking on Managing Border Crises’ with the Gyan Chakra Think Tank on Wednesday.
Major-General Mandeep Singh shared views with students and research fraternity on China’s Shih concept as a strategy. He presented his views on the strategic culture of China’s middle kingdom mindset and its belief in pacifist nation. He also shared views on China’s military strategy with reference to the present scenario in Asia.
Assistant Professor Binesh Bhatia coordinated the session with Gyan Chakra Think Tank. Fellow members asked auestions on India’s response to Chinese strategy.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...