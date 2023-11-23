Himachal Pradesh University hosts lecture on Chinese strategic thinking

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 22

The Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), organised a collaborative lecture on ‘Chinese Strategic Culture and Chinese Thinking on Managing Border Crises’ with the Gyan Chakra Think Tank on Wednesday.

Major-General Mandeep Singh shared views with students and research fraternity on China’s Shih concept as a strategy. He presented his views on the strategic culture of China’s middle kingdom mindset and its belief in pacifist nation. He also shared views on China’s military strategy with reference to the present scenario in Asia.

Assistant Professor Binesh Bhatia coordinated the session with Gyan Chakra Think Tank. Fellow members asked auestions on India’s response to Chinese strategy.

