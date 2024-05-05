Himachal Pradesh University PhD entrance exam on May 13

Shimla, May 4
The entrance test for admission in Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes in Himachal Pradesh University for the session 2023-24 is scheduled to take place on May 13. A notification regarding the schedule was issued by Dean of Studies BK Shivram today. As per the schedule, the examination will be held in two sessions — in the mornings and evenings.
