Himachal Pradesh University releases revised schedule for entrance exams

Shimla, April 23

The Himachal Pradesh University today released the revised schedule of entrance exams for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

According to the new schedule, the entrance examination for admission in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) and Master of Arts (MA) in Sociology and Public Administration will now take place on May 22.

Similarly, the entrance exam for Five-Year Integrated Course in Tourism and Travel Management (FYICTTM), Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM) and MA in Yoga and Sanskrit will be conducted on May 24, for Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM) and Master of Education (M.Ed) on May 25, for Master of Science in Chemistry, Zoology and Mathematics on May 27.

The entrance exam for M.Sc in Physics and Botany, M.Com and MA in Political Science will be held on May 28, MA in Psychology, Rural Development and Social Work on May 29, MSc on Microbiology, Master of Technology (M. Tech) in Computer Science and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Rural Development on June 5, HPUMAT and MCA on June 6, MA in English and Hindi on June 7, MA in Economics and History and LLB on June 8, MA in Journalism and Mass Communication MA in Geography, Master of Fine Arts in Pahari Miniature Painting and Masters of Physical Education on June 10, MSc in Environmental Science, MA in (Visual Arts) Painting and Performing Arts (Music) and MSc in Biotech on June 11.

Furthermore, the entrance exam for BTech in Computer Science Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering will be conducted on June 16.

Ground test of MPEd will be conducted on May 25 and 26.

On April 6, the university administration had released the schedule for the entrance exams, which were scheduled to start from May 16 onwards. However, the university administration had later cancelled the schedule of the entrance exams citing administrative reasons.

