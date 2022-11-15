Himachal Pradesh University scholar to attend Science Congress

Shimla, November 14
A specially abled student, Anjana Thakur, will represent the Shimla Chapter of the Science Congress Association at the Indian Science Congress being held in Nagpur.
The theme for is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment”.
Anjana is doing PhD in biology at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). She belongs to an economically weak family but despite facing several odds she did not give up pursuing higher education. She hails from Pangana village in Karsog area of Mandi district. Her right hand was amputated after she suffered a severe electric shock while doing BSc at a Karsog college.
But, Anjana did not lose heart and practised how to write with her left hand and continued with her studies. She not only scored high marks in MSc (Biology) at the HPU, but also cleared NET.
