Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, postpones interviews for Assistant Professors posts

Shimla, March 23

In view of the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, has postponed interviews for the post of Assistant Professors in Law and Master of Business Administration (MBA) till further orders.

The interviews were scheduled for March 23 and 24.

As per an official notification, the university has sought the permission from the Election Commission to conduct the interviews and the same will be scheduled on new dates following the EC permission.

The applicants have been advised to keep a tab on the university’s recruitment portal www.recruitment.hpushimla.in for further updates.

Besides, Himachal Pradesh University has also issued a circular to its employees, directing teachers, officers and officials to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

