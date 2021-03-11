Himachal Pradesh University students face hardships, faulty online system to blame

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 27

The aftermath of implementing the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in a haste in 2014 has failed to die as the enterprise resource planning (ERP), started by Himachal Pradesh University under the RUSA system, has become a problem, leading to tension for students as well as the administration.

Students of the HPU are facing hardships due to the faulty ERP system as results are delayed and incomplete results are declared and generating admit cards has also become a problem, besides the site (hpuniv.co.in) does not work properly.

“My result of thermal physics and statistical mathematics (third semester) and matrices (fifth semester) is not declared and there is no response from the authorities,” said a student of BSc non-medical of Sanjauli College, Shimla.

The ERP is an online system which is supposed to make the process of filling forms, depositing fee, downloading admission cards, online evaluation and result declaration speedy and transparent but the system is causing trouble.

The students face difficulty in generating admit cards as there are issues with names, photographs and roll numbers. There are instances where either roll number is not allotted to the students or more than one roll number has been allotted to the same student, said ABVP HPU campus president Akash Negi.

The online site is not working, network issues create problems and the results are not declared on time, said SFI HPU campus president Rocky, adding that due to delay in results, students could not fill re-appear forms on time.

Even the Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Association has pointed out that the ERP of the HPU is not functioning properly despite spending crores of rupees on it. Teachers have found difficulty in evaluating answer scripts. Department chairpersons are also complaining of issues related to filling the examination forms and the delay in results for four to five months.

Covid has derailed the system and a frequent change in the examination system has added to complications. The problem persists and they are struggling to resolve the issues, said Controller of Examination, HPU, JS Negi, adding that he was attending 100-150 calls of students daily and making an effort to resolve their problems.

Different in charge would be appointed for each module of ERP so that its functioning becomes smooth, officiating Vice-Chancellor of HPU SP Bansal had maintained. The university has appointed Dirender and Tarun from the University Institute of Technology as honorary director wi-fi and in charge networking to resolve the issue.