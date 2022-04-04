Himachal Pradesh University teachers congratulate Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal

Office-bearers of the Women Teachers’ Association of Himachal Pradesh University congratulated Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal on taking the additional charge of the university’s Vice-Chancellor. Appreciating the vision of the Vice-Chancellor for the university, association’s president Prof Aparna Negi said the association was confident that the “Vision 2030 document” proposed by the Vice-Chancellor would promote the ideas and initiatives to make the university more gender neutral.
Shoolini varsity event concludes
Ahead of International Day of Yoga-2022 ‘Yogotsav’, a programme organised by the Solan Shoolini University School of Ancient Indian Wisdom and Yogic Studies concluded recently. Ministry of Ayush Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga Director Dr IV Basava Raddi made an online address in this regard. Swami Bharmha Murti Yogatirth, founder of the Yoga Tirth Institute Supatu, Solan, also addressed the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre