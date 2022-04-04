Himachal Pradesh University teachers congratulate Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal

Office-bearers of the Women Teachers’ Association of Himachal Pradesh University congratulated Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal on taking the additional charge of the university’s Vice-Chancellor. Appreciating the vision of the Vice-Chancellor for the university, association’s president Prof Aparna Negi said the association was confident that the “Vision 2030 document” proposed by the Vice-Chancellor would promote the ideas and initiatives to make the university more gender neutral.

Shoolini varsity event concludes

Ahead of International Day of Yoga-2022 ‘Yogotsav’, a programme organised by the Solan Shoolini University School of Ancient Indian Wisdom and Yogic Studies concluded recently. Ministry of Ayush Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga Director Dr IV Basava Raddi made an online address in this regard. Swami Bharmha Murti Yogatirth, founder of the Yoga Tirth Institute Supatu, Solan, also addressed the event.