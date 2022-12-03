Himachal Pradesh University youth festival begins in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 2

The three-day Youth Festival (Group III) of Himachal Pradesh University began at Sanskriti Sadan in Mandi district today. The event is being organised by Vallabh Government College, Mandi, in which 32 teams from different parts of state are taking part in folk dance and six teams in classical dance.

The event was inaugurated by Prof Dev Dutt Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Sardar Patel University Mandi. While addressing the artists from all over the state, the VC said, “The culture of our country is rich and inclusive. ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is the identity of our culture.”

Principal of Vallabh Government College, Dr YP Sharma said, “Organising the youth festival in Mandi is a matter of pride for the college. The competitions of traditional dance, kathak and folk dances of Himachal Pradesh are being organized in Sanskriti Sadan in this youth festival. It is a pleasant feeling to see a glimpse of the entire culture of the state on one platform.”

A contingent of NCC Air Wing and Army Wing under the leadership of Flying Officer Dr Chaman presented honour to the Vice Chancellor Prof Dev Dutt Sharma.