Himachal Pradesh University’s PG, BHM exams to start in June

Shimla, May 4

Himachal Pradesh University will be conducting the examinations of all post-graduate degree and diploma courses from June. Examinations of LLB, MTTM and BHM of regular, even semester re-appear and odd semesters re-appear students, and post-graduate students of the International Centre for Distance Education and Open Learning (January batch) would also be held from June. The online forms to appear in the examinations will be available on the university website www.pgexams.hpushimla.in. The examination forms from session 2022-23 onwards will be available on www.nexams.hpushimla.in.

Students have been advised to fill the online examination forms, and to print and submit a hard copy of the form along with all certificates in support of their eligibility to the Assistant Registrar (Examination-II) within the stipulated time period, failing which their candidature would not be considered. HPU Controller of Examination Shyam Lal Kaushal said the online examination forms for regular students of post-graduate diploma and degree courses shall be verified after determining the eligibility conditions as well as the attendance by the chairpersons/directors of the departments/institutes concerned or the principals of the colleges concerned, as the case may be.

“In case of ICDEOL students, the online examination forms, after determining the eligibility, should be verified by the ICDEOL. Thereafter, hard copies of the forms along with certificates should immediately be forwarded to the university, failing which their candidature will not be considered,” said the COE.

“The last date for receipt of forms in the university is May 22. Thereafter, late fee would be charged as per university rules” he added.

