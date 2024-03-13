Himachal Pradesh writer’s books feature at London fair

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 12

Two books penned by Himachali author SR Harnot have been picked up for the London Book Fair-2024 being held from March 12 to 14.

The two books — ‘Keelein’ and ‘Nadi Rang Jaisi Ladki’ — are part of Vani Prakashan group’s international rights catalogue. These books, along with Harnot’s photographs, have been displayed through large hoardings and catalouges at the London fair. Books by renowned authors have been included for display at the book fair.

Aditi Maheshwari Goel, CEO of Vani Prakashan Group, said the group has started a new journey in the United Kingdom with the prestigious London Book Fair 2024. She said, “The London Book Fair is a B-2-B market place where SR Harnot’s books ‘Keelein’ and ‘Nadi Rang Jaisi Ladki’ have been displayed.”

“In our 61st year, Vani Prakashan Group has carefully curated a list of best of Indian literature to be presented to our colleagues in publishing from across the globe,” said Goel.

