Himachal Pradesh’s education infrastructure got boost in the last few years, says Dy CM Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

Una, June 26

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said the education infrastructure in the state had been strengthened during the last few years, with national and international-level institutions being set up.

He was speaking at an event organised by ‘The Newz Radar’, an English News network in Palkwah village of the Haroli subdivision.

Agnihotri said Indian Institute of Information Technology, AIIMS, Indian Institute of Fashion Technology, Indian Institute of Management and half a dozen medical colleges had been set up in the state, helping talented students carve out good careers.

On the occasion, 300 students, who secured more than 85 per cent marks in the matriculation and Class XII examinations conducted by the HP School Education Board were honoured.

Agnihotri said there was no shortcut to success and results could be achieved only with dedication and honesty towards studies.

The Deputy CM appealed to students to campaign against drug abuse and also refrain from the social evil.

He expressed concern over the menace percolating down to far-flung and tribal areas, adding that a large number of youth, who had the responsibility of contributing toward the nation, were falling into the trap of drug abuse.

He said law enforcement agencies had been directed to take strict action against the drug mafia. Talking about the weak financial condition of the state with the schoolchildren, Agnihotri said the state was under a heavy debt and the government was working towards

creating new sources for income generation.

He said a sum of Rs 15 crore had been collected from the auctioning of vanity vehicle registration numbers.

He added that the state had the capacity to generate 22 megawatt hydro-electricity, of which half had been tapped. The government was also working towards generating 500 megawatt of green solar energy, he said.

The Deputy CM added that a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed by the state government and the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Saloh, in Haroli subdivision to impart job-oriented vocational courses at the Skill Development Centre in Palkwah village, which had been set up a decade ago at a cost of Rs 25 crores. As many as 2,000 youth would be provided training here every year, Agnihotri said.

