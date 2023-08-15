Himachal rain fury: Schools, colleges to remain closed on August 16; 2-day holiday in Shimla

Shimla, August 15
In view of the inclement weather conditions in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, the state Education Department has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges (government as well as private) on August 16.
Meanwhile in Shimla district, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi has ordered that all government and private education institutes, schools, colleges, university, vocational training centres and anganwari centres will remain closed on August 16 and 17.
The DC stated that due to heavy rainfall between August 12 and 14 in Shimla district, over 230 roads were blocked and there were incidents of frequent landslides. He said that under such circumstances, the movement of staff/school children may not be safe and is required to be restricted. He said head of the institutions shall ensure strict compliance of the order in view of public safety.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, China to keep discussing LAC stalemate; hold two-day corps commander-level talks
Joint statement comes after 19th round of India-China Corps ...
Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way
Shimla DC Aditya Negi said rescue operation was being carrie...
India greatly benefited from Vajpayee's leadership: PM Modi
In tributes to Vajpayee, Modi says he played a pivotal role ...
Several villages in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar inundated after water released from Pong, Bhakra dams
Many villagers evacuated to safety and the authorities are k...
Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested from Faridabad
Booked for carrying illegal weapons in Jalabhishek Yatra and...