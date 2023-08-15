Himachal rain fury: Schools, colleges to remain closed on August 16; 2-day holiday in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 15

In view of the inclement weather conditions in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, the state Education Department has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges (government as well as private) on August 16.

Meanwhile in Shimla district, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi has ordered that all government and private education institutes, schools, colleges, university, vocational training centres and anganwari centres will remain closed on August 16 and 17.

The DC stated that due to heavy rainfall between August 12 and 14 in Shimla district, over 230 roads were blocked and there were incidents of frequent landslides. He said that under such circumstances, the movement of staff/school children may not be safe and is required to be restricted. He said head of the institutions shall ensure strict compliance of the order in view of public safety.

#Shimla