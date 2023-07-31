Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

Chandigarh, July 31
A video of ‘aloo ground’ in Manali before and after the rains has gone viral on social media.
The video was shared on Twitter. Someone commented: “We are playing with nature way too much.” Another wrote: “Make you realise the scale of damage caused by rains.”
A fantastic comparison video of aloo ground pre and post.— Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) July 23, 2023
Vc: Arun vashisht /fb#himachal #himachalpradesh #manali pic.twitter.com/3sOKh1vCym
On July 9, a portion of the Beas changed its path, flooding the ‘aloo ground’ and taking whatever came in its way.
As Network & Electricity back in #Manali , recieved scary videos from Sunil Saklani bhai from 9th July 2023— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 13, 2023
A portion of Beas takes a cut and roared past the Aloo Ground taking whatever came in its way
Video 1 pic.twitter.com/txOD6UfUBs
The drone video showed an unbelievable comparison of the scale of damage caused by the river. The road--which once ran smoothly—lays damaged and is unrecognised. Restoration works are being carried out on a war footing and the government says the roads would be opened soon.
In Himachal, a large number of roads of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) and bridges have been damaged in the recent flooding in the state. Officials estimated the damage to road infrastructure at Rs 1,800 crore-Rs 2,000 crore.
Another video has emerged of the damage caused by the floods in Sainj valley of Kullu district. This one is from July 10. pic.twitter.com/zL4mQdiDl7— Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 24, 2023
Scary visuals from Thunag area of Mandi, Himachal!!#HimachalPradesh #manali #Kullu #rains #Flood #landscape pic.twitter.com/QwR9e7pWDp— SANDY (@LoveupSandy) July 10, 2023
Also, Himachal Pradesh's hotel occupancy rate has dropped to almost zero per cent after the recent monsoon fury. The hotel association has announced a 50 per cent discount on room tariffs to woo back tourists and a minister said it was "safe" to travel to the state now.
The havoc wreaked by heavy rains and floods during the month of July resulted in negligible tourist footfall and thousands of bookings were cancelled.
In a video, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the situation is becoming normal and Himachal is safe to travel now.
