Himachal records driest June in 12 years

Shimla, July 2

The state received 54 per cent deficient rainfall last month, making it the driest June in 12 years. As per the Weather Department, Himachal Pradesh recorded 46.2 mm rain against the normal precipitation of 101.1mm.

It recorded the highest deficient rainfall in the month of June in the past 12 years. In June 2012, the state had recorded a deficiency of minus 71 per cent.

All 12 districts received deficient rain last month. While Solan, Chamba, Lahaul & Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Bilaspur and Shimla received deficient rainfall (up to 59 per cent), Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Sirmaur district had a deficit of over 60 per cent.

As per the Weather Department, the rain in the state in July is likely to be normal to above normal. The state has received light to moderate rain at many places and heavy rain at isolated places during past 24 hours.

Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely to occur over most parts of the state this month. The maximum temperatures are likely to be above-normal over most parts of the state.

As for weather over the next seven days, light to moderate precipitation is likely at many places. There’s a possibility of isolated spells of heavy rain in Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi and Chamba during this period.

