Himachal reserves 30% posts of constable for women

Shimla, December 1

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday decided to reserve 30 per cent posts of police constable for women and also revised approval for filling its 1,226 posts.

It also approved to insert some more provisions in the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashrya Yojana to benefit orphans and vulnerable sections of society.

Under the new provisions, each orphan would be entitled to receive Rs 4,000 per month as pocket money till the age of 27. Furthermore, it was also decided to offer a one-time marriage grant of Rs 2 lakh to those orphans who have left the childcare institutions.

The Cabinet, presided over by Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also gave nod to the detailed project report (DPR) of Rs 486.47 crore to provide power to villages of the border area from Pooh to Kaza.

It also approved a DPR of Rs 6.49 crore for enhancing electrical infrastructure in 32 villages of border areas of Kinnaur district and the Spiti block of Lahaul-Spiti district, an official statement said.

It approved 40 posts of Agriculture Development Officers in the Agriculture Department, 10 posts of Havildar Instructors in the Department of Home Guards and Civil Defence.

It was also decided to fill two posts of Assistant Professor in the Department of Nephrology at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties in Shimla, one post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedics at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla and one post of Assistant Professor in the Department of ENT at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital in Mandi.

