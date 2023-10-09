Himachal Road Transport Corporation revenue up 25% after new luggage policy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 8

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has seen an increase in its revenue after the implementation of the new luggage policy.

“Compared to Rs 64 lakh earned in September last year, the revenue this September stood at Rs 80 lakh. It’s an increase of 25 per cent,” said Rohan Thakur, Managing Director, HRTC.

“The revenue has gone up despite the fact that many routes in Kullu district remained shut during September,” he added.

Thakur, however, conceded that there was some lack of clarity over the luggage tariff, especially in Mandi and Kangra divisions. “The maximum increase in revenue has been registered in Shimla division. The increase is not much high in Mandi and Kangra divisions. There is reportedly some confusion and lack of clarity in these divisions over the new luggage policy. We will address it through publicity and our inspectors,” Thakur said.

As regards rumours that some changes have been made to the policy, Thakur said no changes had been made, except that a person could now carry a large apple box without paying any fare for that.

“As per the policy, a person was allowed to carry an apple box weighing up to 10 kg without paying any fare. Now, he can carry a standard size apple box for free,” he added.

