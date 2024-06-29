Himachal Road Transport Corporation to purchase 250 diesel, 24 super luxury buses: Deputy CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 28

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will purchase 250 new diesel buses and 50 tempo travellers at a cost of Rs 105 crore to replace old buses in its fleet. The corporation would also induct 24 new super luxury buses and 50 tempo travellers in its fleet this year.

The corporation will also purchase electric buses worth around Rs 25 crore. The process of purchasing Type-1 and Type-3 electric buses has also been initiated. These decisions were taken in the meeting of the HRTC Board of Directors, chaired by Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri here today.

Agnihotri said the corporation had also decided to encourage cashless transactions by providing incentives to conductors who promote digital payments. He announced that the recruitment process for 350 bus drivers, which was stalled, would be resumed soon.

He said that the HRTC was committed to providing better service to the people and it had been working tirelessly to ensure that people in remote areas have access to transportation facilities.

The meeting also discussed the formation of a resource mobilisation committee to identify reasons for the corporation’s losses and suggest ways to improve its financial condition.

It was also decided that the pending medical reimbursement bills amounting to Rs 55.36 lakh to the employees of the corporation would be paid soon. The corporation has also decided to conduct annual medical check-ups of all its employees to ensure their better health.

