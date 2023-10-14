Himachal Road Transport Corporation to tap religious tourism to improve its financial health

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, October 13

The cash-strapped Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) plans to tap religious tourism to improve its financial health.

It plans to start new services to various religious places, besides strengthening the existing ones. “We are starting the first such service on the Dharamsala-Chintpurni-Jwalaji-Dharamsala route from October 21,” said HRTC MD Rohan Chand Thakur. “We are also planning to connect Naina Devi temple and Baba Balak Nath shrine,” he added.

Apart from linking various religious places in the state, the HRTC also looks to offer connectivity to select religious places outside the state. A bus service from Chintpurni to Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district of Rajasthan is on the cards. “We have received an NOC from the Rajasthan Government and the Chintpurni-Khatu Shyam service will be rolled out shortly,” said Thakur.

The other part of the plan is to strengthen the existing bus services to religious places through better marketing and branding. “The Shimla-Amritsar bus service will be strengthened through emphasis on religious tourism. Similarly, we will take a fresh look at other services like Shimla-Hatkoti and Shimla-Naina Devi,” he added.

“A large number of people travel to various religious places in trucks and unlicensed vehicles. Our services will offer them more comfortable and dignified travel,” said Thakur.

“We are confident that the public response to the Dharamsala-Chintpurni-Jwalaji-Dharamsala service will be good,” the MD said.

“Every passenger will be charged Rs 400 in 3x2 AC buses on this circuit. Tickets can be bought both online and offline,” he added.

