Himachal role model for other states: Edu Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 15

Education Minister Rohit Thakur unfurled the National Flag at a district-level function organised on the occasion of Himachal Day at The Ridge here today.

Rohit said Himachal Pradesh had emerged as a role model for other states and Dr YS Parmar, the first Chief Minister of the state, had made a made a big contribution to its progress.

He said, “Himachal is known as Dev Bhoomi as well as Veer Bhoomi. It is a matter of pride for Himachalis to serve in the Army and other security forces.” He added that the development journey of the state had been very long and despite difficult geographical conditions, more than 41,000 km of roads had been developed.

“There are 147 government colleges and six medical colleges. The per capita income of the state is more than Rs 2.22 lakh,” he said.

The minister honoured the family of Rifleman Kulbhushan Manta, who had laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year.