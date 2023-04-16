Himachal role model for other states: Edu Minister

Shimla, April 15
Education Minister Rohit Thakur unfurled the National Flag at a district-level function organised on the occasion of Himachal Day at The Ridge here today.
Rohit said Himachal Pradesh had emerged as a role model for other states and Dr YS Parmar, the first Chief Minister of the state, had made a made a big contribution to its progress.
He said, “Himachal is known as Dev Bhoomi as well as Veer Bhoomi. It is a matter of pride for Himachalis to serve in the Army and other security forces.” He added that the development journey of the state had been very long and despite difficult geographical conditions, more than 41,000 km of roads had been developed.
“There are 147 government colleges and six medical colleges. The per capita income of the state is more than Rs 2.22 lakh,” he said.
The minister honoured the family of Rifleman Kulbhushan Manta, who had laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...