Himachal scholarship scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.42 crore of KC Educational and Social Welfare Society

The Central agency had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI

Himachal scholarship scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.42 crore of KC Educational and Social Welfare Society

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 1

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.42 crore of KC Educational and Social Welfare Society, Una, under the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) in the post-matric scholarship scam.

The ED had initiated money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI under various Sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The probe revealed that an amount to the tune of Rs 4.42 crore had been fraudulently received in the guise of scholarships to students of the SC/ST/OBC category. Investigation further revealed that the Society purchased land and constructed a building block by utilising proceeds of crime generated by receiving scholarships fraudulently.

Sources said immovable properties in the form of two plots of land and a building block located in Pandoga, Una, in Himachal worth Rs 4.42 crore have been attached.

Earlier, physical verification of students listed for scholarships for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward classes by the KC Group of Institutions by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had pointed out that there was no student on ground and the list was fake.

CBI teams which visited Bharmaur, Pangi, Chamba, parts of Kangra, Banjar and Manali in Kullu had found that about 800 to 1,000 students listed by the KC Group of Institutions did not exist on ground and the institution had taken scholarship money amounting to Rs 20-25 crores by showing fake students’ list between 2012 and 2017.

Moreover, the same students were shown in Pandoga in Una as well as Nawanshahr in Punjab. The lists were passed by the Education Department without verification and scholarship money was released.

The CBI had registered a case under Sections 409,419,465,466 and 471 of IPC on May 8, 2019, and filed chargesheet against twelve persons, including six officials of the Directorate of Higher Education, five key functionaries of the KC Group of Institutions, Pandoga, Una, and the head cashier of the Central Bank of India, Nawanshahr (Punjab), on March 30, 2020.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Punjab's Faridkot

2
Punjab

Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab

3
Punjab

For once, Punjab MLAs from AAP, Congress and SAD come together against Centre’s claim on Chandigarh, BJP walks out

4
Punjab

Akalis 'losing' grip on SGPC post poll rout

5
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at AAP, says recent actions by party workers don't square up with Bhagat Singh's ideology

6
Entertainment

Read Randhir Kapoor's response after Ranbir claims that Kareena Kapoor's father is in 'early stage of dementia'

7
Punjab

Punjab drops law officers appointed under discretionary quota

8
Punjab

Power tariff unchanged, no word on 300 free units

9
Chandigarh

Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

10
Chandigarh

Smriti Irani to be in Chandigarh tomorrow

Don't Miss

View All
Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Top Stories

Ahead of no-trust motion, Imran Khan says a ‘powerful country’ backing India is angry with Pakistan

Ahead of no-trust motion, Imran Khan says a 'powerful country' backing India is angry with Pakistan

Khan’s comments came a day after Pakistan summoned the Actin...

1-day special Assembly session today

Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab

The legislative business will be taken up for discussion

Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution to 'immediately transfer' Chandigarh to Punjab

For once, Punjab MLAs from AAP, Congress and SAD come together against Centre’s claim on Chandigarh, BJP walks out

'Chandigarh was created as capital of Punjab', Bhagwant Mann...

India, Russia ministerial to sidestep dollar, increase trade

India, Russia ministerial to sidestep dollar, increase trade

More and more transactions will be done using national curre...

Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (HPDMA) quashes provisions of Disaster Management Act in the state

Himachal Government withdraws all Covid-19 restrictions; stresses on use of masks

State Executive Committee asks district administration to re...

Cities

View All

Announcement delayed, won’t help this year

Reining in private schools: Announcement delayed, won't help this year

Amritsar: Transwoman ditched, files complaint against her lover

Amritsar: Clerk accused of seeking Rs 5K bribe from sanitation workers

Tackling drug menace, better health facilities Manjinder Singh Lalpura's top agenda

Dangerous drive: Vehicles with goods protruding can be seen running down the roads of Amritsar

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Firing at kabaddi event in Bathinda village, two held

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University staff go on strike

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

First rainless March since 2008

First rainless March since 2008 in Chandigarh

Now, pay more for taxis, autos in Chandigarh

Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

Deadly 'S' curve on Airport Road in Mohali set to be straightened

Covid vaccination drive in 12-14 age group yet to gather steam in Panchkula

After 2 years, offline classes resume in Delhi-NCR

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

CNG price hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 4

Delhi, Maharashtra discard face mask

A good step, but decision came little late

Reining in private schools: A good step, but decision came little late

Private schools not happy over fee hike decision, say we were not in loop

Jalandhar: Book shop owner held for selling pirated textbooks

Cong protest on rising prices draws a blank in Jalandhar

464 women BSF recruits pass out from Kharkan in Hoshiarpur

13-hour blackout in most parts of city inconveniences residents

13-hour blackout in most parts of Ludhiana city inconveniences residents

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Three die in hit-and-run cases in Ludhiana

Now, get your pension on retirement day, courtesy provident fund body

4 vehicle thieves land in police net

Day on, Patiala MC shuts pvt tennis academy at public park

Day on, Patiala MC shuts pvt tennis academy at public park

Guest faculty of Punjab govt colleges seek regular jobs

Scholarship scam: Over Rs 10 crore siphoned off from Punjabi University accounts

Navjot Kaur appointed new Registrar of Punjabi University

Illegal liquor seized from hotel in Fatehgarh Sahib