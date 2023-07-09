Himachal schools, colleges to remain closed on July 10 , 11 due to bad weather

Shimla, July 9
Himachal government on Sunday laid out an order to close all schools (government and private) affiliated to Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and all colleges (government and private) affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University and SPU for two days, i.e., July 10 and 11.
The decision was taken owing to the adverse climatic conditions prevalent across the state.
“We took the decision to close the schools and colleges for two days after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The educational institutions will be reopened on July 12 only after reviewing the then weather conditions,” said Education Minister Rohit Thakur.
The private schools affiliated to CBSE/ICSE and any other Board have been asked to take the decision for closing the schools at their own level keeping in view the local weather conditions. The schools, however, have been directed to ensure the safety of students and employees.
