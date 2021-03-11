Himachal SIT grills IG, two SPs who had access to leaked question paper

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi



Shimla, June 1

Four Himachal Pradesh Police officers, including an IG and two SPs who had access to the final print of the constable recruitment question paper before it reached respective districts, have been questioned by the SIT.

The SPs who had access to the final draft were members of the paper-printing committee. The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the paper leak case also questioned the IG, chairman of the recruitment committee and members of the paper-setting panel. Three coaching centres are under the lens for sharing phone numbers of candidates with the agents in the recruitment scam.

These coaching centres (one in Haryana and the other two in Himachal) were allegedly charging huge money by guaranteeing success to job aspirants who had cleared their physical test.

A number of other coaching centres are also likely to come under the purview of the investigation by the specialinvestigation team (SIT), sources say. Investigations revealed that the paper was leaked from the printing press as final 80 questions/answers were leaked and not the question bank of handwritten 200 questions.

Gangs from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Himachal were involved in the case. Till date, 121 persons including 85 candidates, three parents of candidates and 33 agents (18 from Himachal and 15 from other states) have been arrested in the case, said DGP Sanjay Kundu.

Sudhir Yadav, part-time worker at the printing press who leaked the question paper, has been arrested. Gore Lal Yadav, Gautam Kumar Bharti, Subodh Kumar, who formed chain to provide paper to the kingpins, and mastermind Arvind Kumar (42) have also been arrested while mastermind Bharat Yadav continues to evade arrest.