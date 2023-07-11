 Himachal takes stock of damage caused by recent rains as death toll rises to 31; 1300 roads closed, 40 bridges damaged : The Tribune India

About 800 people are still stranded at Chandertal and Pagal Nallah in Lahaul and different parts of Mandi

CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu linspects flood affected area at Kullu on Tuesday.Photo Jai Kumar



PTI

Shimla, July 11

Himachal Pradesh authorities on Tuesday took stock of the havoc caused by the recent rains, saying 31 people have been killed, nearly 1,300 roads closed due to landslides and floods and 40 major bridges damaged.

In Kullu's Sainj area alone, around 40 shops and 30 houses were washed away, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who conducted an aerial survey of the Kasol, Manikaran, Kheer Ganga and Pulga areas.

Officiating Director General of Police Satwant Atwal said 31 people have died in the recent rains in the past three days. She said 250 tourists are stranded in Chandertal and 300 in Sissu in the Lahaul and Spiti district and 300 in parts of Mandi district.

An attempt to evacuate them by an IAF helicopter failed due to bad weather, Atwal said.

However, there has been little rain on Tuesday, helping the authorities to intensify the restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Officials said the Shimla-Kalka highway, which was blocked for vehicular traffic due to a cave-in following a landslide at the Chakki Mor area near Jabli, has been partially restored for one-way traffic. A large number of vehicles, however, are stranded on both sides of the road.

The state education department has issued an order stating all government schools will be closed till July 15. The state public service commission has re-scheduled the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination to August 20 in the wake of the bad weather.

The chief minister said excessive damage has been caused by the rainfall in the past few days. There is not even a single panchayat in the state where roads and water supply schemes have not been damaged, he stressed.

Atwal said the chopper sent to the Chandertal area to evacuate the stranded tourists had to return due to bad weather conditions, and appealed to people to stay positive.

"Will try again as the cloud cover gives way," she said in a tweet.

A rescue team from Kaza has reached Kunzum Top and is a few kilometres away from the lake, Principal Secretary of Revenue Onkar Chand Sharma said.

"Two of the stranded tourists were facing breathing issues due to the high altitude and they would be airlifted," Sharma said, adding that all the stranded people would be evacuated to safe places.

About 100 people were rescued from different places in the hill state on Monday. According to officials, about 800 people are still stranded at Chandertal and Pagal Nallah in Lahaul and different parts of Mandi.

As per the state emergency response centre, Himachal has suffered a cumulative loss to the tune of Rs 1,050 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24 and 80 people have been killed, while 10 are missing.

However, Sukhu on Monday said an assessment of the losses is underway and it is estimated to be in the range of Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 crore.

As many as 1,299 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, were blocked for vehicular traffic and 3,737 water supply schemes were affected, data from the response centre said.

Out of the total 80 deaths so far, 24 are attributed to road accidents while landslides claimed 21 lives, followed by falling from height (12), accidental drowning (seven), flash floods (five), electrocution (four), snake bite (two) and others (5), according to the data.

In total, 79 houses have been damaged completely and 333 partially, it showed.

Bus service is suspended on 1,284 routes of the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC), according to transport officials.

The supply of essential items was hit in several areas, including Shimla and Manali, as the Chandigarh-Manali and the Shimla-Kalka national highways were closed following landslides, caving-in of roads and flooding.

Several areas in Kullu and Mandi remained without electricity as 2,577 transformers were disrupted, while the water supply was also affected in many areas as 1,418 water supply schemes suffered damage.

Manali town and the adjoining areas remained cut off for almost a day as roads were blocked due to landslides. Mobile connectivity has also been disrupted.

There were reports of landslides in Shamti, in the suburbs of Solan, which damaged two houses and an office while about 10 houses were affected.

The meteorological department has warned of the possibility of moderate to high flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts.  

