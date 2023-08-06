Himachal: Three killed, two hurt in road mishap in Lahaul and Spiti district

PTI

Shimla, August 6

Three people were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when their vehicle rolled down the road in village Lingti Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district early Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Tashi Chhering (57), Dharam Singh (45) and Laxman Garthi hailing from Nepal. The injured have been hospitalised.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla