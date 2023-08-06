Himachal: Three killed, two hurt in road mishap in Lahaul and Spiti district

Shimla, August 6
Three people were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when their vehicle rolled down the road in village Lingti Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district early Sunday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Tashi Chhering (57), Dharam Singh (45) and Laxman Garthi hailing from Nepal. The injured have been hospitalised.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Redevelopment of 508 railway stations: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Rs 24,470 crore project
These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and UTs; 22 s...
In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held
These modules were actively involved in trans-border and int...
Manipur reports fresh violence; 15 houses torched in Imphal West district, 1 person shot
Security personnel fire several rounds of tear gas shells to...
Nuh violence: At ground zero, 'outsiders' blamed for driving wedge
villagers unanimous in their opinion that trouble would not ...
Encounter between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Rajouri enters 2nd day; people advised to stay away
Two-three terrorists are believed to be holed up in Gundha-K...