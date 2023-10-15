Himachal to adopt FDR technology in road construction: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

PTI

Shimla, October 15

Roads will be constructed using Full Depth Reclamation technology for the first time in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

Sukhu was presiding over a review meeting of the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) with the Public Works Department (PWD), an official statement said.

Full-Depth Reclamation (FDR) is a technology in which the existing materials of a road are utilised and converted into a stable base. As a result, the process saves money.

Roads constructed using FDR technology become more durable and better for plying vehicles, besides being cost-effective, Sukhu said.

The chief minister instructed the PWD to use FDR technology for the construction of 666 kilometres of roads in all districts under the PMGSY.

The state government is working with commitment to provide better road facilities to the people of the state and after Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam, Himachal is going to become the fourth state in the country to construct roads using FDR technology,” he added.

For the convenience of the people residing in rural areas, the road network is being strengthened and about 2,682 kilometres of roads will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 2,683 crore, the chief minister said.

Of these, 666 kilometres of roads will be constructed using FDR technology, 556 kilometres of roads using cement stabilisation and the remaining will be constructed using traditional methods, he said.

