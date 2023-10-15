 Himachal to adopt FDR technology in road construction: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Himachal to adopt FDR technology in road construction: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Himachal to adopt FDR technology in road construction: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Full-Depth Reclamation is a technology in which the existing materials of a road are utilised and converted into a stable base; the process saves money

Himachal to adopt FDR technology in road construction: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presiding over a review meeting of the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana with the Public Works department in Shimla. Tribune file



PTI

Shimla, October 15

Roads will be constructed using Full Depth Reclamation technology for the first time in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

Sukhu was presiding over a review meeting of the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) with the Public Works Department (PWD), an official statement said.

Full-Depth Reclamation (FDR) is a technology in which the existing materials of a road are utilised and converted into a stable base. As a result, the process saves money.

Roads constructed using FDR technology become more durable and better for plying vehicles, besides being cost-effective, Sukhu said.

The chief minister instructed the PWD to use FDR technology for the construction of 666 kilometres of roads in all districts under the PMGSY.

The state government is working with commitment to provide better road facilities to the people of the state and after Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam, Himachal is going to become the fourth state in the country to construct roads using FDR technology,” he added.

For the convenience of the people residing in rural areas, the road network is being strengthened and about 2,682 kilometres of roads will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 2,683 crore, the chief minister said.

Of these, 666 kilometres of roads will be constructed using FDR technology, 556 kilometres of roads using cement stabilisation and the remaining will be constructed using traditional methods, he said.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu #Sukhvinder Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

2
World Cup 2023

Tendulkar, Sehwag lead charge as netizens 'roast' Pakistan after India's seven-wicket win

3
World

Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza

4
Trending world cup 2023

India-Pakistan cricket clash: 250 biryanis ordered per minute on Swiggy

5
World Cup 2023

'Hurting' and 'scarring': Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam-led Pakistan after loss to India

6
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel prepares ground assault on Gaza Strip as thousands of Palestinians flee

7
Himachal

Himachal crypto scam: SIT to take help of Financial Intelligence Unit, RBI

8
Punjab

Punjab govt admitted Haryana has share in water, says Charanjit Channi

9
Punjab

Not aware of leaders leaving BJP, says Capt Amarinder Singh

10
Features

Standing Out: Remembering Eulie Chowdhury, the only Indian woman architect in Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh Project team

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Gaza braces for Israeli ground assault, fears of conflict spreading grow

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel prepares ground assault on Gaza Strip as thousands of Palestinians flee

Gaza and West Bank death toll reaches 2,383, says Palestinia...

‘Operation Ajay’: Two flights bring back 471 Indians from Israel

'Operation Ajay': Two flights bring back 471 Indians from Israel

One flight was operated by Air India and another by SpiceJet

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

Epicentre for the quake was nine kilometres east of Faridaba...

Considering review of basmati rice minimum export price, says government

Considering review of basmati rice minimum export price, says government

Rice exporters associations have been demanding that the rat...

BJP MP claims Mahua Moitra took ‘cash & gifts’ to ask questions in Parliament; TMC leader says CBI welcome to probe matter

BJP MP claims Mahua Moitra took ‘cash & gifts’ to ask questions in Parliament; TMC leader says CBI welcome to probe matter

Nishikant Dubey writes to Lok Sabha Speaker seeking inquiry ...


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Government Medical College doctors in Amritsar threaten to strike work

Amritsar MC elections: Govt issues final notification of ward delimitation

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 46: Poor infrastructure, no maintenance by MC irk residents of Ward No. 46

Two-day lit fest begins with dialogue on theatre development in Amritsar

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA ~14.65 lakh

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA Rs 14.65 lakh

One-time relief to clear stocks of non-electric 2-wheelers likely

Standing Out: Remembering Eulie Chowdhury, the only Indian woman architect in Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh Project team

Panchkula DCP issues ban order on serving hookah

MC to install triple-bin units in markets

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

‘Help Delhi breathe easy’: L-G asks Bhagwant Mann, Manohar Lal Khattar to control farm fires

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Focus on learning needs of kids: Atishi to teachers

21 construction sites fined Rs 8.35 lakh: Rai

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Humble background no deterrent

Truckers burn Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s effigy

AAP leader held on charge of murder bid

Man, son among three held with heroin, arms

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

Man murdered over old enmity

Bank employee held with 1.72-kg heroin

Jail inmates scuffle over watching TV, four injured

AAI nod to pending tasks, int'l airport to get wings soon

Three arrested for robbing trader of ~24L at gunpoint

Three arrested for robbing trader of Rs 24L at gunpoint

Jouramajra leads rally against drug menace, pupils take pledge

SBI staff hold zonal conference

Post-matric scholarship scheme: CM urged to clear Rs 16-crore dues of SGPC-run institutes

Headmaster receives award