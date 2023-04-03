Himachal to collaborate with Union Govt for lavender cultivation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 2

The state government is all set to collaborate with the Central Government for lavender cultivation, an initiative that been of great help to the farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The ‘Aroma Mission’ can prove to be a game changer for the farming sector in the region,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

According to a spokesperson, the government is planning to adopt modern scientific methods of farming by replacing traditional practices.

“To accomplish this, the government is seeking technical support from the Centre, which will organise orientation programmes, training camps and provide technical support to farmers and horticulturists. It will help them familiarise with innovative technologies in the farming sector, improve the quality of their produce and generate more income,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the climatic conditions of several regions in Himachal were similar to that in Jammu and Kashmir, so the government wanted to replicate the success of that initiative in a big way.

