Himachal to fill 200 posts of ayurvedic medical officer

Shimla, May 9

The Himachal Government on Monday decided to fill 200 posts of ayurvedic medical officer (AMO) and 100 of ayurvedic pharmacist in the Ayush Department.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet at its meeting chaired by CM Jai Ram Thakur. Of 200 AMO posts, 100 will be filled through direct recruitment and the remaining on a batch-wise basis.

Similarly, of 100 ayurvedic pharmacist posts, 52 will be filled through direct recruitment and 48 batch-wise. The Cabinet decided to open a new block development office at Khundian in Kangra district. At least 14 posts in different categories will be created. As many as 20 panchayats will come under this newly formed block.

To promote entrepreneurship, the Cabinet decided to give concession on electricity duty to large industrial units.

It also decided to enhance financial assistance to cow sanctuaries and gau sadans from Rs 500 to Rs 700 per cow per month. The state will institute the Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Award for promoting Himachali folk music and culture. The Cabinet gave approval for designating Shastri Teachers as Trained Graduate Teachers (Sanskrit) in the Elementary Education Department.

Besides upgrading schools and health institutions at various places, the Cabinet also approved opening of a new government degree college at Nauradhar in Sirmaur.

